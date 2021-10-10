Aurora Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.70 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $302,673.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00216890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

