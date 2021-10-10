AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

