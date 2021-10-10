Automata Network (ATA) 1-Day Volume Hits $53.75 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $169.77 million and $53.75 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

