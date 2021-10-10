Automata Network (ATA) Achieves Market Cap of $171.74 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $171.74 million and $21.93 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,037.32 or 0.99729469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.83 or 0.06466839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

