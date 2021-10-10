Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42. The firm has a market cap of C$509.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.63 and a one year high of C$13.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

