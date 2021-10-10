Autonio (NIOX) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $450,956.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00128529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,687.83 or 1.00476490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.90 or 0.06148804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.