AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $35,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,681.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,617.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,526.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,738.78. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.