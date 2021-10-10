Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Avid Technology worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 117.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.27 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

