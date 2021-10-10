AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.25% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.