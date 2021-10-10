AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 68,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Ultra Clean accounts for approximately 1.1% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ultra Clean worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

