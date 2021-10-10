AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 69,174 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,174 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.92% of Sientra worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Sientra by 17.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Sientra by 114.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

