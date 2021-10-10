AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys Shares of 897,100 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 897,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.23% of Enthusiast Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.42. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

