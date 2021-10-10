AWM Investment Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 822,932 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.44% of Limelight Networks worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.51 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $318.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

