AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of OncoCyte worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 1,495,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,347,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 742,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.85. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

