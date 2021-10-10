AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of urban-gro worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in urban-gro by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro by 33.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGRO opened at $12.87 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

