AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 358,065 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of Bridgeline Digital worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Bridgeline Digital Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

