AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.34% of Intellicheck worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellicheck by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.