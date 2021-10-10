AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 6.65% of Sigma Labs worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

