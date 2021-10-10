AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.63% of Miromatrix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MIRO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $16.52.
About Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.