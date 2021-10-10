AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.63% of Miromatrix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ MIRO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.