AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.