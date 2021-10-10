AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $94.10 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

