AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,878 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.04% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETON. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETON opened at $4.99 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.