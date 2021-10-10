Axa S.A. Acquires 1,332 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $25,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 318,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

