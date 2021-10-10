Axa S.A. Acquires 137,715 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 193.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $135.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

