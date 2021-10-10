Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

