Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.35% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

