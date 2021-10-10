Axa S.A. Buys 376,100 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Avantor worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 519.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.58 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

