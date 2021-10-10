Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $34,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

