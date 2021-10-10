Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380,978 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of The Progressive worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,769,000 after buying an additional 679,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.