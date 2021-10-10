Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Waters worth $29,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT opened at $343.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.74.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.