Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Allegion worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.45 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

