Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,677 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.