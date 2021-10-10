Axa S.A. Has $22.47 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of STERIS worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

