Axa S.A. Has $27.22 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,858 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $83.41 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

