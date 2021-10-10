Axa S.A. Has $28.57 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Ciena worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

