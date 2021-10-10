Axa S.A. Has $29.66 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,590 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

