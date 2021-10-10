Axa S.A. Has $34.10 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,495 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Planet Fitness worth $34,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.