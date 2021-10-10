Axa S.A. Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 192.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,911.22.

MELI opened at $1,511.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,791.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,592.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,162.80 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,223.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

