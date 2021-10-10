Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 489,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

