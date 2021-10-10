Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $31,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

