Axa S.A. Purchases 107,384 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $22,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

