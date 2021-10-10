Axa S.A. Purchases 192,332 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,332 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $33,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,559,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,623,000 after buying an additional 813,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,641,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,145,000 after buying an additional 135,622 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 58.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

