Axa S.A. Purchases 606,148 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,148 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $30,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

