Axa S.A. Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Axa S.A. grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,678 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,917,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NetEase by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after buying an additional 402,962 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

