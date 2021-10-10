Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,923.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,621 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock valued at $331,067,316. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

ABNB stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

