Axa S.A. Sells 103,305 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,305 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.75% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,687,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

