Axa S.A. Sells 22,662 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $397.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.