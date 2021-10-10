Axa S.A. Sells 28,105 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,505,000 after acquiring an additional 160,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 62.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 761,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

