Axa S.A. Sells 3,546 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $168.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

