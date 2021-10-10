Axa S.A. Sells 4,742 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Hill-Rom worth $32,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $22,475,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

